The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Liberty Media Corp.’s (FWONK) Stock

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) has gone up by 1.16% for the week, with a -3.98% drop in the past month and a 2.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.47% for FWONK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for FWONK stock, with a simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) is 34.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FWONK is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) is $78.65, which is $13.33 above the current market price. The public float for FWONK is 202.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On November 24, 2023, FWONK’s average trading volume was 894.01K shares.

FWONK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) has surged by 1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 64.48, but the company has seen a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Apple is reportedly considering an offer for $2 billion per season media rights deal with Formula One. The possibility of Andretti Autosport joining the series could increase fan interest and make Formula One more appealing to sponsors and media partners. Formula One Group reported strong financial performance in Q2 and Q3.

FWONK Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +1.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.16. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw 13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 99,454 shares at the price of $69.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,630,381 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $6,894,130 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of Liberty Media Corp., sale 5,182 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $170,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Media Corp. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 7.74, with 4.48 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.