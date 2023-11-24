The -3.59% Simple Moving Average of Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s (RGLS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) has gone down by -6.47% for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a -26.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.26% for RGLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.44% for RGLS’s stock, with a -3.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RGLS is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RGLS is $7.67, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for RGLS is 17.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for RGLS on November 24, 2023 was 36.31K shares.

RGLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) has dropped by -5.11 compared to previous close of 1.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the “Company” or “Regulus”), today announced that CEO Jay Hagan will be participating in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday November 29, at 10:25 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGLS stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for RGLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RGLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $1 based on the research report published on March 28, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

RGLS Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGLS fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3433. In addition, Regulus Therapeutics Inc saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGLS

The total capital return value is set at -54.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.33. Equity return is now at value -84.71, with -64.03 for asset returns.

Based on Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.23. Total debt to assets is 14.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.