The -13.88% Decline of Nu Holdings Ltd’s (NU) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NU stock has gone up by 3.95%, with a monthly gain of 2.26% and a quarterly surge of 14.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Nu Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for NU’s stock, with a 22.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) is above average at 109.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) is $9.68, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for NU is 2.47B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NU on November 24, 2023 was 28.37M shares.

NU) stock’s latest price update

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has soared by 0.74 in relation to previous closing price of 8.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-17 that Nu stock is down 10% since the company’s earnings report, despite flawless execution.

NU Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd saw 100.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 6.99, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.