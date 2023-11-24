The -13.88% Decline of Entegris Inc’s (ENTG) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Entegris Inc (ENTG) has gone up by 0.34% for the week, with a 13.16% rise in the past month and a 8.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.26% for ENTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.01% for ENTG’s stock, with a 11.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 78.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Entegris Inc (ENTG) by analysts is $108.10, which is $4.91 above the current market price. The public float for ENTG is 149.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ENTG was 1.24M shares.

ENTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has surged by 0.79 when compared to previous closing price of 102.38, but the company has seen a 0.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that The outlook for 2024 may be a bit uncertain due to current macroeconomic and geopolitical events, not to mention the whole issue of monetary policy currently being implemented by the United States with the desired inflation targets. Even so, the current market cycle is presenting very good opportunities to position yourself and take the best deals out there.

ENTG Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +19.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.63. In addition, Entegris Inc saw 57.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from O’Neill James Anthony, who sale 1,918 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, O’Neill James Anthony now owns 13,670 shares of Entegris Inc, valued at $182,210 using the latest closing price.

Shaner William James, the SVP & President, AMH of Entegris Inc, sale 14,004 shares at $91.61 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Shaner William James is holding 17,912 shares at $1,282,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value 6.17, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Entegris Inc (ENTG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.