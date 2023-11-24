The -1.26% Simple Moving Average of Yum Brands Inc.’s (YUM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a 1.83% increase in the past week, with a 7.53% gain in the past month, and a -0.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.54% for YUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is above average at 24.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) is $138.07, which is $9.13 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 280.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YUM on November 24, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.55 in comparison to its previous close of 128.24, however, the company has experienced a 1.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-11-01 that Yum! Brands (YUM) beat third-quarter estimates on EPS, but missed on revenue, reporting $1.71 billion compared to estimates of $1.77 billion. The company aggressively promoted discounts and deals across its franchises, most notably with Taco Bell which saw 8% year-over-year growth in same-store sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $115 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.96. In addition, Yum Brands Inc. saw 0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,727 shares at the price of $127.97 back on Nov 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum Brands Inc., valued at $476,944 using the latest closing price.

King Mark James, the CEO – Taco Bell of Yum Brands Inc., sale 9,600 shares at $126.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that King Mark James is holding 8,210 shares at $1,215,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.