Textron Inc. (TXT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is above average at 16.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Textron Inc. (TXT) is $87.84, which is $9.83 above the current market price. The public float for TXT is 194.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TXT on November 24, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 77.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Textron (TXT) wins an agreement with BAA Training for 48 Cessna Skyhawk aircraft.

TXT’s Market Performance

Textron Inc. (TXT) has experienced a 0.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.97% rise in the past month, and a 3.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for TXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.91% for TXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $73 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXT Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.73. In addition, Textron Inc. saw 10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from CLARK R KERRY, who sale 9,353 shares at the price of $75.10 back on Oct 27. After this action, CLARK R KERRY now owns 4,517 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $702,448 using the latest closing price.

CLARK R KERRY, the Director of Textron Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $75.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that CLARK R KERRY is holding 13,870 shares at $376,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 13.72, with 5.85 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Textron Inc. (TXT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.