TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) has jumped by 0.47 compared to previous close of 130.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that TE Connectivity’s stock price has begun to reflect a period of better business ahead despite mixed annual numbers. The company’s strong cash flow and dividend history make it attractive for long-term investors, 5-years+ horizon. But the company’s low-growth prospects and higher multiples make it a hold for short to mid-term investors (1–4 years).

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) is above average at 21.82x. The 36-month beta value for TEL is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TEL is $149.73, which is $18.4 above than the current price. The public float for TEL is 310.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of TEL on November 24, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has seen a -0.33% decrease in the past week, with a 11.24% rise in the past month, and a 2.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for TEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.27% for TEL’s stock, with a 2.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $140 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEL Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.50. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd saw 14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 70,721 shares at the price of $143.02 back on Jul 31. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd, valued at $10,114,433 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins John S, the EVP & General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd, sale 25,025 shares at $122.32 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Jenkins John S is holding 22,486 shares at $3,061,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.94 for the present operating margin

+31.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 17.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.79. Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 8.96 for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.