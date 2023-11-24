TAL Education Group ADR’s (TAL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has gone up by 15.37% for the week, with a 7.14% rise in the past month and a 63.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.68% for TAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.36% for TAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 54.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) is $10.95, which is -$0.01 below the current market price. The public float for TAL is 487.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAL on November 24, 2023 was 6.68M shares.

The stock price of TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) has jumped by 11.27 compared to previous close of 9.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that TAL Education Group’s share price has done well in recent months, thanks to its Q1 results beat and favorable AI-related developments. However, the downside risk associated with TAL Education potentially reporting below-expectations results going forward has become more significant. A Hold rating for TAL Education Group is maintained; expectations for TAL Education are elevated, implying that positives have been priced into its shares.

TAL Trading at 22.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +14.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, TAL Education Group ADR saw 55.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group ADR stands at -13.30. The total capital return value is set at -2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32. Equity return is now at value -2.63, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group ADR (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.94. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.