Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD): A Technical Analysis

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) is $24.00, which is $10.53 above the current market price. The public float for TCMD is 23.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCMD on November 24, 2023 was 445.04K shares.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.44 in comparison to its previous close of 12.65, however, the company has experienced a 18.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-11-21 that Recently, Congressional stock trading has faced heightened scrutiny, fueled by concerns over potential conflicts of interest and the unfair advantage that lawmakers may wield in financial markets.

TCMD’s Market Performance

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) has seen a 18.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.29% gain in the past month and a -26.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.59% for TCMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.66% for TCMD’s stock, with a -23.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCMD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TCMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCMD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $55 based on the research report published on November 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

TCMD Trading at 8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCMD rose by +18.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.46. In addition, Tactile Systems Technology Inc saw 17.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCMD starting from REUVERS DANIEL L., who sale 1,062 shares at the price of $20.53 back on Aug 07. After this action, REUVERS DANIEL L. now owns 125,653 shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc, valued at $21,808 using the latest closing price.

BURKE WILLIAM W, the Director of Tactile Systems Technology Inc, sale 4,400 shares at $21.86 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that BURKE WILLIAM W is holding 27,773 shares at $96,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.85 for the present operating margin

+69.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tactile Systems Technology Inc stands at -7.24. The total capital return value is set at -1.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.13. Equity return is now at value 16.78, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD), the company’s capital structure generated 59.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 28.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.