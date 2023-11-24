SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB)’s stock price has soared by 6.20 in relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Ordan Trabelsi – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Matthew Galinko – Maxim Group Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good morning.

Is It Worth Investing in SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPCB is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPCB is $1.50, which is $1.12 above the current price. The public float for SPCB is 8.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPCB on November 24, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

SPCB’s Market Performance

SPCB’s stock has seen a -11.27% decrease for the week, with a -20.88% drop in the past month and a -29.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.34% for SuperCom Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.85% for SPCB’s stock, with a -61.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPCB Trading at -13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares sank -23.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCB fell by -11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4079. In addition, SuperCom Ltd saw -78.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.24 for the present operating margin

+36.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for SuperCom Ltd stands at -42.25. The total capital return value is set at -16.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.83. Equity return is now at value -211.25, with -28.37 for asset returns.

Based on SuperCom Ltd (SPCB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 80.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,044.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.