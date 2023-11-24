Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS)’s stock price has increased by 1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 10.82. However, the company has seen a 2.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that After a heartening post-pandemic rally, The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT ) peaked in early 2021 at about $50, only to fall to less than half of its value at this time. Despite this decline, individual 3D printing stocks show varying performance, underlining the sector’s inherent volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SSYS is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SSYS is $16.20, which is $5.2 above than the current price. The public float for SSYS is 59.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume of SSYS on November 24, 2023 was 919.46K shares.

SSYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) has seen a 2.14% increase in the past week, with a -5.01% drop in the past month, and a -22.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for SSYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.82% for SSYS stock, with a simple moving average of -24.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSYS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSYS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSYS Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSYS rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Stratasys Ltd saw -7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.28 for the present operating margin

+41.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stratasys Ltd stands at -4.47. The total capital return value is set at -6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.00. Equity return is now at value -12.07, with -9.02 for asset returns.

Based on Stratasys Ltd (SSYS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.83. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.