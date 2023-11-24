Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) is $6.99, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for SLI is 160.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLI on November 24, 2023 was 897.92K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SLI) stock’s latest price update

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI)’s stock price has plunge by -4.49relation to previous closing price of 2.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Value penny stocks have been associated with blockbuster returns in bull markets. Back in 2021, many penny stocks doubled or tripled in a matter of weeks.

SLI’s Market Performance

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has experienced a -13.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.18% drop in the past month, and a -34.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for SLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.84% for SLI’s stock, with a -36.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLI Trading at -17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw -20.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.93. Equity return is now at value -30.36, with -28.58 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.