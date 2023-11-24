SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SRM is 3.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRM on November 24, 2023 was 108.57K shares.

SRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: SRM) has decreased by -4.53 when compared to last closing price of 3.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRM’s Market Performance

SRM’s stock has risen by 43.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 102.56% and a quarterly rise of 72.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.14% for SRM Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.99% for SRM’s stock, with a 57.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRM Trading at 63.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.17%, as shares surge +98.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRM rose by +43.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, SRM Entertainment Inc saw -36.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.