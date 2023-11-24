SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.38 in comparison to its previous close of 6.90, however, the company has experienced a 1.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-24 that SoFi is attracting new clients, and its new array of services is leading to improved profitability. MercadoLibre is the dominant e-commerce player in its markets, and sales growth is accelerating again.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) by analysts is $9.12, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for SOFI is 885.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.26% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SOFI was 31.39M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI’s stock has seen a 1.42% increase for the week, with a -3.88% drop in the past month and a -17.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.86% for SoFi Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.29% for SOFI’s stock, with a -7.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at -10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc saw 47.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 22,500 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Nov 21. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 7,261,789 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc, valued at $146,288 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc, purchase 44,000 shares at $6.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 7,239,289 shares at $298,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -7.15, with -1.77 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 101.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.