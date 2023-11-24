Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.11 in relation to its previous close of 11.20. However, the company has experienced a -12.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-22 that After unwanted shirts and pants piled up in warehouses and stockrooms last year, clothing chains such as Gap Inc. and Urban Outfitters have said over the past two weeks they’ve had an easier time selling clothing through the summer without slashing prices so aggressively.

Is It Worth Investing in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) is 52.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNBR is 1.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) is $12.00, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for SNBR is 21.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.11% of that float. On November 24, 2023, SNBR’s average trading volume was 675.13K shares.

SNBR’s Market Performance

SNBR stock saw a decrease of -12.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -51.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.10% for Sleep Number Corp (SNBR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.75% for SNBR stock, with a simple moving average of -59.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNBR Trading at -46.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares sank -46.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR fell by -12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Sleep Number Corp saw -60.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNBR starting from Hellfeld Samuel R, who sale 1,051 shares at the price of $39.10 back on Feb 28. After this action, Hellfeld Samuel R now owns 15,061 shares of Sleep Number Corp, valued at $41,099 using the latest closing price.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, the Director of Sleep Number Corp, sale 6,107 shares at $37.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J is holding 34,966 shares at $226,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.21 for the present operating margin

+56.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sleep Number Corp stands at +1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.