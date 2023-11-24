Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is 16.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKX is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) is $64.00, which is $8.89 above the current market price. The public float for SKX is 132.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On November 24, 2023, SKX’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.03relation to previous closing price of 54.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Investors interested in stocks from the Shoes and Retail Apparel sector have probably already heard of Skechers (SKX) and Nike (NKE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

SKX’s Market Performance

Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) has seen a 4.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.35% gain in the past month and a 13.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for SKX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.93% for SKX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $59 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKX Trading at 12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.04. In addition, Skechers U S A, Inc. saw 31.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from BLAIR KATHERINE J., who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $49.93 back on Nov 10. After this action, BLAIR KATHERINE J. now owns 15,400 shares of Skechers U S A, Inc., valued at $244,657 using the latest closing price.

BLAIR KATHERINE J., the Director of Skechers U S A, Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $52.70 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that BLAIR KATHERINE J. is holding 7,000 shares at $184,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+45.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U S A, Inc. stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 14.41, with 7.68 for asset returns.

Based on Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX), the company’s capital structure generated 55.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.76. Total debt to assets is 28.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.