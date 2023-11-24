Should You Invest in UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UWMC is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for UWMC is 84.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.97% of that float. The average trading volume for UWMC on November 24, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UWMC) stock’s latest price update

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.89 in relation to its previous close of 5.63. However, the company has experienced a -2.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Short-squeeze stocks can be tricky. Oftentimes, companies may seem like they are set up for a squeeze, but then disaster strikes.

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has experienced a -2.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.88% rise in the past month, and a 0.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for UWMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.09% for UWMC’s stock, with a 5.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UWMC Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 68.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Verdun Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 13. After this action, Verdun Robert now owns 204,725 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $208,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 9.91, with 0.11 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.