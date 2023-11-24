Should You Invest in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Now?

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ROK is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ROK is $290.95, which is $18.14 above the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume for ROK on November 24, 2023 was 865.49K shares.

The stock price of Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has surged by 1.27 when compared to previous closing price of 269.39, but the company has seen a 0.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that Smart home stocks are worthy companies for you to consider. I love investing in these companies because they are mostly undercovered brands in the financial media.

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK’s stock has risen by 0.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.61% and a quarterly drop of -8.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Rockwell Automation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for ROK’s stock, with a -6.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROK Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.44. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc saw 5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from MILLER JOHN M, who sale 275 shares at the price of $271.30 back on Nov 20. After this action, MILLER JOHN M now owns 4,548 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc, valued at $74,606 using the latest closing price.

Lakkundi Veena M, the SVP, Strategy & Corp Developmt of Rockwell Automation Inc, sale 597 shares at $257.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Lakkundi Veena M is holding 2,805 shares at $153,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.27 for the present operating margin

+46.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc stands at +15.26. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.99. Equity return is now at value 43.95, with 12.52 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 93.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.36. Total debt to assets is 29.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.