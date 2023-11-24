Should You Invest in Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Now?

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for LBRDK is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LBRDK is $126.25, which is $42.71 above the current market price. The public float for LBRDK is 116.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume for LBRDK on November 24, 2023 was 711.62K shares.

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 82.58. However, the company has seen a -1.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Liberty Broadband’s discount to NAV has grown to over 30%, while its main asset Charter also looks undervalued. Overall, the total discount to Liberty Broadband’s underlying intrinsic value likely exceeds 50%. Potential near-term catalysts for closing the discount are limited, but patient long-term investors will very likely be rewarded.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

LBRDK’s stock has fallen by -1.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.94% and a quarterly drop of -4.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Liberty Broadband Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for LBRDK stock, with a simple moving average of -0.91% for the last 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.38. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corp saw 9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from WELSH JOHN E III, who sale 4,152 shares at the price of $83.74 back on Nov 15. After this action, WELSH JOHN E III now owns 3,917 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp, valued at $347,672 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President/CEO of Liberty Broadband Corp, sale 1,135 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $104,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corp stands at +128.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 7.37, with 4.28 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK), the company’s capital structure generated 46.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.52. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.