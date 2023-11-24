Should You Invest in Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) Now?

Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADC is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADC is $66.73, which is $9.26 above the current market price. The public float for ADC is 98.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume for ADC on November 24, 2023 was 815.25K shares.

The stock of Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 57.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Financial freedom through passive income from dividends is a hard goal to achieve for most people, but it is a worthy goal to pursue. There are many reasons to choose dividend stocks as a form of passive income instead of other types of assets like bonds or rental properties. I offer a framework of three basic steps to achieve financial freedom via dividend investing.

ADC’s Market Performance

Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has seen a -1.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.41% gain in the past month and a -7.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for ADC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for ADC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADC Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.14. In addition, Agree Realty Corp. saw -18.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from Agree Joey, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $53.84 back on Oct 02. After this action, Agree Joey now owns 553,253 shares of Agree Realty Corp., valued at $215,360 using the latest closing price.

Erlich Craig, the CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER of Agree Realty Corp., purchase 1,800 shares at $55.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Erlich Craig is holding 38,060 shares at $99,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.50 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corp. stands at +35.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 3.36, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Agree Realty Corp. (ADC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 29.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.