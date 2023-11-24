Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE: SXT) is above average at 19.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) is $72.00, which is $13.71 above the current market price. The public float for SXT is 35.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SXT on November 24, 2023 was 365.07K shares.

SXT) stock’s latest price update

Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE: SXT)’s stock price has increased by 1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 57.37. However, the company has seen a -4.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2023 third quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, October 20, 2023. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company.

SXT’s Market Performance

Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) has seen a -4.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.18% gain in the past month and a -1.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for SXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for SXT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SXT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SXT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $70 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SXT Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXT fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.00. In addition, Sensient Technologies Corp. saw -20.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXT starting from Mitchell E. Craig, who sale 2,608 shares at the price of $57.39 back on Oct 23. After this action, Mitchell E. Craig now owns 18,477 shares of Sensient Technologies Corp., valued at $149,673 using the latest closing price.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd, the 10% Owner of Sensient Technologies Corp., sale 6,304,914 shares at $71.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Winder Investment Pte Ltd is holding 0 shares at $448,468,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.69 for the present operating margin

+34.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensient Technologies Corp. stands at +9.80. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 12.76, with 6.67 for asset returns.

Based on Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), the company’s capital structure generated 68.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.73. Total debt to assets is 34.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.