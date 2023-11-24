Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s (SRRK) Stock: A -0.41% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has gone down by -4.63% for the week, with a 47.91% rise in the past month and a 82.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.94% for SRRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.41% for SRRK’s stock, with a 41.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) by analysts is $24.29, which is $12.96 above the current market price. The public float for SRRK is 54.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.86% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SRRK was 658.21K shares.

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK)’s stock price has dropped by -4.47 in relation to previous closing price of 11.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Rushmie Nofsinger – Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs Jay Backstrom – Chief Executive Officer Mo Qatanani – Head of Research. Ted Myles – Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Yee – Jefferies Allison Bratzel – Piper Sandler Tessa Romero – JPMorgan Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Etzer Darout – BMO Capital Markets Andres Maldonado – H.C.Wainwright Ernesto Rodriguez-Dumont – Cowen Rushmie Nofsinger Good morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at 28.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares surge +25.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.49. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corp saw 25.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Myles Edward H, who sale 35,007 shares at the price of $12.51 back on Nov 02. After this action, Myles Edward H now owns 168,784 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, valued at $438,039 using the latest closing price.

AKKARAJU SRINIVAS, the Director of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, purchase 2,189,781 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that AKKARAJU SRINIVAS is holding 6,788,609 shares at $15,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-404.81 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corp stands at -405.21. The total capital return value is set at -46.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.87. Equity return is now at value -68.96, with -49.59 for asset returns.

Based on Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.05. Total debt to assets is 19.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.