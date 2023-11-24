Sanofi ADR (SNY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sanofi ADR (SNY) by analysts is $55.13, which is $8.64 above the current market price. The public float for SNY is 2.51B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SNY was 1.99M shares.

SNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has plunged by -0.19 when compared to previous closing price of 46.55, but the company has seen a 2.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-20 that The mother of two autistic children in France has lodged a legal complaint for endangering life after she suspected she was exposed to airborne emissions from Sanofi’s Depakine epilepsy drug plant, the Le Monde newspaper reported on Monday.

SNY’s Market Performance

Sanofi ADR (SNY) has experienced a 2.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.22% drop in the past month, and a -12.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for SNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for SNY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.54% for the last 200 days.

SNY Trading at -8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares sank -12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.12. In addition, Sanofi ADR saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+63.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi ADR stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.68, with 6.79 for asset returns.

Based on Sanofi ADR (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 28.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.10. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sanofi ADR (SNY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.