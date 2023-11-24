Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.06 in comparison to its previous close of 25.42, however, the company has experienced a 6.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) is above average at 19.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) is $18.00, which is -$8.96 below the current market price. The public float for RCKY is 6.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCKY on November 24, 2023 was 48.56K shares.

RCKY’s Market Performance

The stock of Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) has seen a 6.56% increase in the past week, with a 99.26% rise in the past month, and a 46.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for RCKY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.16% for RCKY’s stock, with a 29.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RCKY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCKY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCKY Trading at 62.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +105.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKY rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.64. In addition, Rocky Brands, Inc saw 14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKY starting from Smith Dwight Eric, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $19.49 back on Nov 03. After this action, Smith Dwight Eric now owns 6,523 shares of Rocky Brands, Inc, valued at $19,494 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dwight Eric, the Director of Rocky Brands, Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $19.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Smith Dwight Eric is holding 4,299 shares at $19,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.72 for the present operating margin

+36.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocky Brands, Inc stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 9.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY), the company’s capital structure generated 124.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.45. Total debt to assets is 45.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.