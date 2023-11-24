Richtech Robotics Inc.’s (RR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.04% for RR’s stock, with a -5.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RR is 18.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of RR was 1.29M shares.

RR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) has decreased by -6.13 when compared to last closing price of 5.55. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Four smaller IPOs priced this past week, joined by one SPAC. The biggest news came from the pipeline, with product assessment services provider UL Solutions filing for an estimated $1 billion IPO, followed by a sizable filing from metabolic disease biotech Carmot Therapeutics. The IPO calendar looks quiet for the Thanksgiving week, although some small issuers may join last minute.

RR Trading at -5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RR fell by -0.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Richtech Robotics Inc. saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.