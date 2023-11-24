Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Stock Experiences 4.35% Monthly Change

In the past week, ROIC stock has gone down by -1.77%, with a monthly gain of 4.35% and a quarterly plunge of -7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.83% for ROIC’s stock, with a -7.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) is above average at 42.15x. The 36-month beta value for ROIC is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROIC is $13.91, which is $1.67 above than the current price. The public float for ROIC is 122.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. The average trading volume of ROIC on November 24, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

ROIC) stock’s latest price update

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.07 in comparison to its previous close of 12.11, however, the company has experienced a -1.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stock has underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF in the past year. It owns shopping center properties along the West Coast with a high leased rate, and the majority of tenants are e-commerce resistant. ROIC is materially undervalued compared to both its historical valuation as well as that of its peers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ROIC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIC Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.07. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp saw -18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIC starting from Indiveri Michael J., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $11.16 back on Oct 30. After this action, Indiveri Michael J. now owns 9,900 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, valued at $16,740 using the latest closing price.

POMERANTZ LAURA H, the Director of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, sale 4,000 shares at $13.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that POMERANTZ LAURA H is holding 51,557 shares at $53,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+41.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp stands at +16.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 52.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.