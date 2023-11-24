Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for REZI is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REZI is $18.00, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for REZI is 143.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for REZI on November 24, 2023 was 666.03K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

REZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) has increased by 1.49 when compared to last closing price of 16.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

REZI’s Market Performance

REZI’s stock has fallen by -2.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.96% and a quarterly rise of 0.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Resideo Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.36% for REZI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REZI Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.70. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc saw -0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Theodore Phillip L., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $16.45 back on Nov 16. After this action, Theodore Phillip L. now owns 149,855 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc, valued at $329,000 using the latest closing price.

Beskid Tina M, the Chief Accounting Officer of Resideo Technologies Inc, sale 13,543 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Beskid Tina M is holding 41,259 shares at $233,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.31 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 6.62, with 2.63 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.03. Total debt to assets is 25.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.