Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGNX is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) is $40.83, which is $21.7 above the current market price. The public float for RGNX is 39.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% of that float. On November 24, 2023, RGNX’s average trading volume was 444.20K shares.

RGNX’s Market Performance

RGNX stock saw an increase of -0.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.24% and a quarterly increase of 6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.53% for Regenxbio Inc (RGNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.63% for RGNX’s stock, with a 1.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RGNX Trading at 14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.87. In addition, Regenxbio Inc saw -15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from PAKOLA STEVE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Jan 03. After this action, PAKOLA STEVE now owns 12,175 shares of Regenxbio Inc, valued at $69,559 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-233.20 for the present operating margin

+40.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regenxbio Inc stands at -248.68. The total capital return value is set at -35.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.55. Equity return is now at value -56.22, with -34.34 for asset returns.

Based on Regenxbio Inc (RGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.52. Total debt to assets is 11.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.