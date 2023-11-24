Real-Time Update: Bunge Global SA (BG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Bunge Global SA (BG) has seen a 2.58% increase in the past week, with a 8.76% gain in the past month, and a -2.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for BG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.78% for BG stock, with a simple moving average of 8.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bunge Global SA (BG) by analysts is $136.09, which is $26.55 above the current market price. The public float for BG is 143.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BG was 1.08M shares.

The stock price of Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has surged by 1.24 when compared to previous closing price of 108.20, but the company has seen a 2.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Here is how Bunge Global (BG) and Linde (LIN) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $122 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.91. In addition, Bunge Global SA saw 9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Dimopoulos Christos, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $111.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dimopoulos Christos now owns 73,291 shares of Bunge Global SA, valued at $2,237,718 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Global SA stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 20.71, with 7.86 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Global SA (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bunge Global SA (BG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.