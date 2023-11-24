Real-Time Update: Beneficient (BENF) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Beneficient (BENF) has seen a 9.76% increase in the past week, with a -4.75% drop in the past month, and a -68.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for BENF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.85% for BENF’s stock, with a -89.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BENF is -0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BENF is 118.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BENF on November 24, 2023 was 188.41K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF ) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants David Rost – General Counsel Brad Heppner – CEO and Chairman Greg Ezell – CFO Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Beneficient Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call.

BENF Trading at -56.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF rose by +9.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6359. In addition, Beneficient saw -94.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45019.13 for the present operating margin

-582.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beneficient stands at -24806.82. The total capital return value is set at -15.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.07. Equity return is now at value -520.97, with -178.13 for asset returns.

Based on Beneficient (BENF), the company’s capital structure generated 10.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.81. Total debt to assets is 5.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,212.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beneficient (BENF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..