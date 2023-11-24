PTC Inc (PTC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 74.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PTC Inc (PTC) by analysts is $165.37, which is $11.02 above the current market price. The public float for PTC is 117.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of PTC was 721.11K shares.

The stock of PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 156.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-21 that Target’s cautious strategy is paying off. nVent Electric is a leader in providing solutions to facilitate a more electrified future.

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC’s stock has fallen by -0.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.52% and a quarterly rise of 10.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for PTC Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.63% for PTC’s stock, with a 12.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $165 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTC Trading at 7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.34. In addition, PTC Inc saw 28.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Ditullio Michael, who sale 10,613 shares at the price of $154.01 back on Nov 16. After this action, Ditullio Michael now owns 62,325 shares of PTC Inc, valued at $1,634,480 using the latest closing price.

LACY PAUL A, the Director of PTC Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $155.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that LACY PAUL A is holding 16,636 shares at $387,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.84 for the present operating margin

+77.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 9.87, with 4.47 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.37. Total debt to assets is 30.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, PTC Inc (PTC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.