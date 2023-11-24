Progyny Inc (PGNY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) has surged by 2.77 when compared to previous closing price of 32.86, but the company has seen a 3.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Progyny (PGNY) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) is 65.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGNY is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Progyny Inc (PGNY) is $46.25, which is $13.48 above the current market price. The public float for PGNY is 82.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. On November 24, 2023, PGNY’s average trading volume was 749.88K shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stock saw an increase of 3.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.30% and a quarterly increase of -6.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Progyny Inc (PGNY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.33% for PGNY’s stock, with a -4.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $46 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGNY Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.30. In addition, Progyny Inc saw 8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc, valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the Former 10% Owner of Progyny Inc, sale 2,900,000 shares at $41.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 6,350,000 shares at $119,132,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.97 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Progyny Inc (PGNY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.