Post Holdings Inc (POST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for POST is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for POST is $104.78, which is $18.21 above the current price. The public float for POST is 48.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POST on November 24, 2023 was 557.08K shares.

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 85.91. However, the company has experienced a 1.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Post Holdings (POST) gains from its focus on acquisitions and efficient pricing, which aids the company amid high SG&A costs and supply-chain hurdles.

POST’s Market Performance

Post Holdings Inc (POST) has experienced a 1.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.00% rise in the past month, and a -2.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for POST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.81% for POST stock, with a simple moving average of -0.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for POST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for POST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

POST Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POST rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.65. In addition, Post Holdings Inc saw -4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POST starting from ERB THOMAS C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $84.48 back on Nov 20. After this action, ERB THOMAS C now owns 30,775 shares of Post Holdings Inc, valued at $422,400 using the latest closing price.

CATOGGIO NICOLAS, the PRES & CEO, PCB of Post Holdings Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $86.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that CATOGGIO NICOLAS is holding 75,263 shares at $344,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.95 for the present operating margin

+25.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Post Holdings Inc stands at +4.31. The total capital return value is set at 7.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 2.58 for asset returns.

Based on Post Holdings Inc (POST), the company’s capital structure generated 162.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.86. Total debt to assets is 52.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Post Holdings Inc (POST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.