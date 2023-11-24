Planet Fitness Inc’s (PLNT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has gone up by 2.03% for the week, with a 19.68% rise in the past month and a 11.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.69% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.24% for PLNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) is $71.76, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 84.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLNT on November 24, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has jumped by 1.78 compared to previous close of 64.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-11-10 that Analysts say early evidence suggests weight loss drugs will help, not hurt, the exercise sector as the trickle down effects of weight loss can “trigger” beneficial consumer behavior changes.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $45 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLNT Trading at 22.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +21.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.37. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc saw -16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Rondeau Christopher, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $64.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rondeau Christopher now owns 36,305 shares of Planet Fitness Inc, valued at $649,850 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc, sale 15 shares at $77.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,706 shares at $1,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.