Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) has decreased by -4.27 when compared to last closing price of 1.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) is $2.67, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for PXLW is 50.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PXLW on November 24, 2023 was 210.77K shares.

PXLW’s Market Performance

PXLW’s stock has seen a -13.18% decrease for the week, with a -7.44% drop in the past month and a -9.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for Pixelworks Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.30% for PXLW’s stock, with a -24.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXLW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for PXLW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXLW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PXLW Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXLW fell by -13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2038. In addition, Pixelworks Inc saw -36.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXLW starting from Aman Haley F, who sale 6,744 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Nov 20. After this action, Aman Haley F now owns 310,462 shares of Pixelworks Inc, valued at $8,035 using the latest closing price.

DEBONIS TODD, the President and CEO of Pixelworks Inc, sale 16,441 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that DEBONIS TODD is holding 1,533,477 shares at $21,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.41 for the present operating margin

+51.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pixelworks Inc stands at -22.85. The total capital return value is set at -21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.26. Equity return is now at value -97.56, with -23.95 for asset returns.

Based on Pixelworks Inc (PXLW), the company’s capital structure generated 14.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.72. Total debt to assets is 4.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.