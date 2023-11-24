PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -49.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that Stocks are up today as investors prepare for a Thanksgiving holiday with the latest insight into the economy from the Federal Reserve. The Fed released its meeting minutes yesterday and it offers insight into the agency’s future plans.

Is It Worth Investing in PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PXMD is 0.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PXMD on November 24, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

PXMD’s Market Performance

The stock of PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has seen a -49.50% decrease in the past week, with a -65.22% drop in the past month, and a -88.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 38.82% for PXMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -58.84% for PXMD stock, with a simple moving average of -94.31% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -72.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.22%, as shares sank -72.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -48.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3442. In addition, PaxMedica Inc saw -97.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Rome Zachary, who sale 16,301 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Oct 27. After this action, Rome Zachary now owns 277,390 shares of PaxMedica Inc, valued at $3,012 using the latest closing price.

Derby Michael, the 10% Owner of PaxMedica Inc, sale 9,175 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Derby Michael is holding 439,171 shares at $1,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Equity return is now at value -1900.19, with -381.84 for asset returns.

Based on PaxMedica Inc (PXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.