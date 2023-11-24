OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has surged by 1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 37.89, but the company has seen a -1.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Is OneMain Holdings (OMF) a great pick from the value investor???s perspective right now?

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OMF is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OMF is $47.00, which is $8.45 above the current market price. The public float for OMF is 119.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume for OMF on November 24, 2023 was 872.44K shares.

OMF’s Market Performance

OMF’s stock has seen a -1.18% decrease for the week, with a 5.16% rise in the past month and a -3.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for OneMain Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.51% for OMF’s stock, with a -4.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $51 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMF Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.38. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc saw 15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc stands at +17.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.43, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 603.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.79. Total debt to assets is 81.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 570.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.