Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) Stock Showcases 3.95% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, OMC stock has gone up by 1.52%, with a monthly gain of 6.54% and a quarterly surge of 0.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Omnicom Group, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.95% for OMC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is above average at 11.53x. The 36-month beta value for OMC is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OMC is $90.40, which is $11.04 above than the current price. The public float for OMC is 195.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume of OMC on November 24, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

OMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has surged by 0.88 when compared to previous closing price of 78.67, but the company has seen a 1.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that The Summer, 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. Dogcatcher’s quest to sniff-out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 11/8/23. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. Three of the 68 are not listed on U.S. exchanges. Their data was excluded. 58 dividend yielding stocks led those 68 industry leaders and ranged 0.19% to 9.56% in annual-yield and ranged -1.29% to 54.34% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/8/23 reckoning.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $88 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMC Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.59. In addition, Omnicom Group, Inc. saw -2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 587 shares at the price of $78.70 back on Nov 15. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 9,664 shares of Omnicom Group, Inc., valued at $46,200 using the latest closing price.

Castellaneta Andrew, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Omnicom Group, Inc., sale 3,300 shares at $76.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Castellaneta Andrew is holding 30,014 shares at $252,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group, Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 46.71, with 5.68 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.