Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is 12.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OCSL is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is $21.38, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for OCSL is 74.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On November 24, 2023, OCSL’s average trading volume was 549.39K shares.

OCSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has jumped by 0.81 compared to previous close of 19.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has an 86% Senior Secured Lending focus. The company had an 89% dividend pay-out ratio in the last quarter, suggesting the dividend is well-covered. While the stock is not selling at a discount to NAV, it remains a solid hold for passive income investors.

OCSL’s Market Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has seen a 0.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.84% gain in the past month and a 2.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for OCSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.32% for OCSL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $21 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCSL Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.54. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from Stewart Matthew, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stewart Matthew now owns 9,668 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

McKown Christopher, the of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that McKown Christopher is holding 5,092 shares at $17,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.65 for the present operating margin

+77.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +33.90. The total capital return value is set at 8.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.28.

Based on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), the company’s capital structure generated 105.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.36. Total debt to assets is 49.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.