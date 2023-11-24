NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVDA is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 44 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVDA is $666.29, which is $185.08 above the current price. The public float for NVDA is 2.37B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVDA on November 24, 2023 was 48.28M shares.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA)’s stock price has dropped by -1.22 in relation to previous closing price of 487.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-11-24 that AI stocks to keep an eye on in the stock market today.

NVDA’s Market Performance

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) has experienced a -2.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.18% rise in the past month, and a 4.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for NVDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.36% for NVDA’s stock, with a 28.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVDA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NVDA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NVDA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $675 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVDA Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVDA fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $464.97. In addition, NVIDIA Corp saw 229.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVDA starting from HUANG JEN HSUN, who sale 29,684 shares at the price of $455.75 back on Sep 14. After this action, HUANG JEN HSUN now owns 7,918,875 shares of NVIDIA Corp, valued at $13,528,345 using the latest closing price.

HUANG JEN HSUN, the President and CEO of NVIDIA Corp, sale 29,688 shares at $454.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that HUANG JEN HSUN is holding 7,918,875 shares at $13,478,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.68 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for NVIDIA Corp stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 15.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.30. Equity return is now at value 69.17, with 39.92 for asset returns.

Based on NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), the company’s capital structure generated 54.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.25. Total debt to assets is 29.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.