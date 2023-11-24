Nustar Energy L P (NS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, NS stock has gone up by 2.80%, with a monthly gain of 5.77% and a quarterly surge of 10.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Nustar Energy L P The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.05% for NS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) Right Now?

Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nustar Energy L P (NS) by analysts is $18.75, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for NS is 111.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of NS was 780.62K shares.

NS) stock’s latest price update

Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS)’s stock price has soared by 1.49 in relation to previous closing price of 18.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that NuStar Energy (NS) expects net income to be in the range of $261-$273 million for full-year 2023, and adjusted EBITDA in the band of $720-$740 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of NS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NS Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NS rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.51. In addition, Nustar Energy L P saw 14.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.03 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nustar Energy L P stands at +13.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on Nustar Energy L P (NS), the company’s capital structure generated 249.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.35. Total debt to assets is 67.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,294.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nustar Energy L P (NS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.