Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by analysts is $75.29, which is -$0.86 below the current market price. The public float for NTRS is 202.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of NTRS was 1.43M shares.

NTRS) stock’s latest price update

Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.78relation to previous closing price of 75.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that A fall in NII, and the AUC and AUM balances hinder Northern Trust’s (NTRS) Q3 earnings.

NTRS’s Market Performance

Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) has experienced a 1.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.83% rise in the past month, and a 1.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for NTRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.68% for NTRS’s stock, with a -1.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTRS Trading at 10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +20.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.72. In addition, Northern Trust Corp. saw -13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from Tyler Jason J., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $62.69 back on Oct 25. After this action, Tyler Jason J. now owns 41,477 shares of Northern Trust Corp., valued at $25,076 using the latest closing price.

Levy Susan Cohen, the EVP and General Counsel of Northern Trust Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $64.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Levy Susan Cohen is holding 31,085 shares at $322,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northern Trust Corp. stands at +17.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.88. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.