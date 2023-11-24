Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 213.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Norfolk Southern is a Class I railroad operator in the U.S. with a wide range of revenue streams in the transport of intermodal freight and other cargo. The company has a wide economic moat due to its large rail network and established market position in the Eastern United States. Norfolk Southern has historically shown strong financial performance along with a newfound desire for operational excellence.

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) is above average at 23.43x. The 36-month beta value for NSC is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NSC is $225.29, which is $11.38 above than the current price. The public float for NSC is 225.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of NSC on November 24, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC stock saw an increase of 3.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.00% and a quarterly increase of 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.57% for NSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $215 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSC Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.43. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corp. saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $209.55 back on Jun 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 30,654 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp., valued at $419,100 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Alan H., the President & CEO of Norfolk Southern Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $224.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Shaw Alan H. is holding 32,776 shares at $448,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.14 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corp. stands at +25.64. The total capital return value is set at 16.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value 16.28, with 5.21 for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.88. Total debt to assets is 41.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.