Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JWN is at 2.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JWN is $15.88, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for JWN is 97.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.52% of that float. The average trading volume for JWN on November 24, 2023 was 5.37M shares.

JWN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has increased by 5.07 when compared to last closing price of 14.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-22 that Nordstrom, once known for its opulent runway and exceptional service, is increasingly delving deeper into substantial discounts to navigate financial challenges. But is it working?

JWN’s Market Performance

JWN’s stock has risen by 3.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.89% and a quarterly drop of -3.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for Nordstrom, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.77% for JWN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $17 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JWN Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Nordstrom, Inc. saw -7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Lionello Gemma, who sale 32,916 shares at the price of $14.36 back on Oct 05. After this action, Lionello Gemma now owns 39,973 shares of Nordstrom, Inc., valued at $472,819 using the latest closing price.

Redwine Farrell B., the Chief Human Resources Officer of Nordstrom, Inc., sale 33,364 shares at $20.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Redwine Farrell B. is holding 26,564 shares at $679,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom, Inc. stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 17.68, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 635.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 53.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 592.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.