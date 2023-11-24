Noble Corp Plc (NE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) has decreased by -1.28 when compared to last closing price of 45.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Leading offshore driller Noble Corporation reported strong Q3 results with revenues and profitability reaching new multi-year highs. The company raised full-year guidance and increased its quarterly dividend by 33% to $0.40 per share. Cash generation was impacted by higher working capital requirements, and Noble warned of more near-term white space in the company’s contracting schedule.

Is It Worth Investing in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) Right Now?

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Noble Corp Plc (NE) is $63.80, which is $19.15 above the current market price. The public float for NE is 107.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NE on November 24, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

NE’s Market Performance

NE stock saw a decrease of -6.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Noble Corp Plc (NE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.72% for NE stock, with a simple moving average of 0.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $64 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NE Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NE fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.29. In addition, Noble Corp Plc saw 18.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NE starting from ALTING CAROLINE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $51.96 back on Sep 05. After this action, ALTING CAROLINE now owns 1,553 shares of Noble Corp Plc, valued at $163,050 using the latest closing price.

Denton Blake, the SVP, Marketing & Contracts of Noble Corp Plc, sale 15,719 shares at $40.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Denton Blake is holding 0 shares at $635,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.79 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noble Corp Plc stands at +11.95. Equity return is now at value 17.36, with 12.21 for asset returns.

Based on Noble Corp Plc (NE), the company’s capital structure generated 19.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.65. Total debt to assets is 13.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Noble Corp Plc (NE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.