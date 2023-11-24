Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) has gone up by 3.69% for the week, with a -19.16% drop in the past month and a -65.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.35% for NGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.57% for NGM stock, with a simple moving average of -74.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) is $4.70, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for NGM is 44.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NGM on November 24, 2023 was 495.35K shares.

NGM) stock’s latest price update

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM)’s stock price has increased by 11.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. However, the company has seen a 3.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.40. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NGM Trading at -28.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares sank -19.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGM rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7544. In addition, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc saw -85.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGM starting from COLUMN GROUP L P, who purchase 5,840 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Nov 16. After this action, COLUMN GROUP L P now owns 949,862 shares of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,627 using the latest closing price.

COLUMN GROUP L P, the Director of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 5,840 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that COLUMN GROUP L P is holding 949,862 shares at $3,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.45 for the present operating margin

+89.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc stands at -293.98. The total capital return value is set at -54.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.17. Equity return is now at value -66.33, with -57.25 for asset returns.

Based on Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.