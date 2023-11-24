Meta Platforms Inc (META) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.19 in comparison to its previous close of 341.49, however, the company has experienced a 0.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-11-24 that Mega-cap tech stocks have driven the bulk of the stock market’s gains in 2023, and they’ll probably do the same in 2024. Goldman Sachs said it expects the top seven stocks in the S&P 500 to outperform the bottom 493 stocks next year.
Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?
The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is above average at 29.78x. The 36-month beta value for META is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 45 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”
The average price estimated by analysts for META is $377.22, which is $39.8 above than the current price. The public float for META is 2.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume of META on November 24, 2023 was 20.08M shares.
META’s Market Performance
META stock saw an increase of 0.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.65% and a quarterly increase of 18.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Meta Platforms Inc (META). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for META’s stock, with a 26.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of META
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $365 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.
META Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.60% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.62% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $323.31. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw 180.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Zuckerberg Mark, who sale 28,009 shares at the price of $338.01 back on Nov 21. After this action, Zuckerberg Mark now owns 0 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $9,467,419 using the latest closing price.
Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 566 shares at $338.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 40,380 shares at $191,580 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for META
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +28.78 for the present operating margin
- +79.63 for the gross margin
The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 22.27, with 15.05 for asset returns.
Based on Meta Platforms Inc (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.
Conclusion
In summary, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.