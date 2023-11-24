Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC)’s stock price has soared by 0.56 in relation to previous closing price of 199.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Beyond immediate challenges, Marsh & McLennan’s (MMC) Unity can play a crucial role in supporting Ukraine’s future recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is 28.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMC is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) is $206.26, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for MMC is 492.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On November 24, 2023, MMC’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

MMC’s Market Performance

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has seen a 2.40% increase in the past week, with a 5.92% rise in the past month, and a 4.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for MMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.96% for MMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $226 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.97. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. saw 20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from Jones John Jude, who sale 4,908 shares at the price of $193.08 back on Nov 03. After this action, Jones John Jude now owns 7,978 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., valued at $947,652 using the latest closing price.

FANJUL OSCAR, the Director of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $194.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that FANJUL OSCAR is holding 63,012 shares at $584,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. stands at +14.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 33.06, with 8.66 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.