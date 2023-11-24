Make Informed Decisions with Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Stock Updates

The stock of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has gone up by 0.81% for the week, with a 7.74% rise in the past month and a -5.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for PFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.47% for PFG’s stock, with a -4.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) Right Now?

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by analysts is $74.77, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for PFG is 237.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of PFG was 1.16M shares.

PFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has jumped by 0.06 compared to previous close of 72.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Humphrey Lee – Vice President of Investor Relations Dan Houston – Chief Executive Officer Deanna Strable – Chief Financial Officer Pat Halter – President and Chief Executive Officer, Principal Asset Management Chris Littlefield – President, Retirement and Income Solutions Amy Friedrich – President, Benefits and Protection Conference Call Participants Ryan Krueger – KBW Jimmy Bhullar – J.P. Morgan Suneet Kamath – Jefferies Alex Scott – Goldman Sachs Wilma Burdis – Raymond James Wesley Carmichael – Wells Fargo Tom Gallagher – Evercore ISI Tracy Benguigui – Barclays Josh Shanker – Bank of America Operator Good morning and welcome to the Principal Financial Group Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFG Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.10. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc saw -13.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group Inc stands at +27.51. The total capital return value is set at 57.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.19. Equity return is now at value 14.77, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG), the company’s capital structure generated 43.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.34. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.