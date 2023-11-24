Make Informed Decisions with Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Stock Updates

The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) has seen a -0.71% decrease in the past week, with a -5.77% drop in the past month, and a -14.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for MAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for MAA’s stock, with a -15.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) Right Now?

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MAA is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAA is $142.94, which is $20.65 above the current market price. The public float for MAA is 115.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume for MAA on November 24, 2023 was 759.26K shares.

MAA) stock’s latest price update

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.60 in relation to its previous close of 121.56. However, the company has experienced a -0.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that CPT and MAA are two popular apartment REITs. They share many similarities, but there are also some differences. We explain which we prefer and why.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $130 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAA Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAA fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.95. In addition, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. saw -22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAA starting from SANDERS WILLIAM REID, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $115.74 back on Nov 01. After this action, SANDERS WILLIAM REID now owns 28,627 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., valued at $231,477 using the latest closing price.

SANDERS WILLIAM REID, the Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., purchase 200 shares at $115.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SANDERS WILLIAM REID is holding 200 shares at $23,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. stands at +31.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 5.16 for asset returns.

Based on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA), the company’s capital structure generated 73.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.44. Total debt to assets is 39.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.